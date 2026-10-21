Blogger Bogdan Bespalov revealed the reason behind MARUV's divorce from her husband

Ukrainian singer MARUV (real name — Anna Korsun), who remains silent about the full-scale war in Ukraine and continues to perform for Russian audiences, has reportedly split from her husband and PR manager, Oleksandr Korsun, due to financial problems.

According to a blogger, the main reasons for the divorce were money and a lack of financial support from the singer’s husband. He claims that Oleksandr Korsun has long relied on MARUV’s earnings and popularity.

“The reason is quite trivial. Her husband—a classic kept man—is someone who doesn’t work and doesn’t better himself. He was solely living off her money and her name. Back then, there were plenty of opportunities, connections, and tours. Now there’s nothing. MARUV is in a very difficult financial situation right now. And when a family runs out of money, in any family you’d count on your partner to have a safety net for you. But he didn’t, because he doesn’t have any money either—he didn’t look for a job,” said Bohdan Bespalov.

The blogger also stated that Oleksandr Korsun had grown accustomed to his status as the manager of a popular artist, but after the changes in MARUV’s career, in his opinion, he should have adapted to the new circumstances.

“But the big-name artist no longer exists. And you have to adapt to the new reality. But how? Where to start? How to make a living? We’re not going to get off our asses, we’re not going to make the effort to provide a decent life for our family. And so here’s the tough choice: either accept that you’re living with a man who, at a critical moment, won’t make an effort to help you earn a living, or break up, file for divorce, and look for new happiness,” Bespalov stated.

At the same time, these explanations represent Bogdan Bespalov’s version of events. The information provided contains no public confirmation of the reasons for the breakup from Anna Korsun or Oleksandr Korsun themselves.

Ukrainian blogger Bogdan Bespalov spoke about the reasons for the breakup.

Ukrainian singer MARUV, whose real name is Anna Korsun, has separated from her husband, Alexander Korsun, who worked as a PR manager. Earlier, the artist left the country after the start of the full-scale war and continued to perform for Russian audiences.

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