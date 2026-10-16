Blogger and “Supermom” contestant Anastasia Arbuzova posted photos of Iryna Farion’s grave, which outraged her daughter, Sofia Osoba.

Arbuzova stated that murder is unacceptable regardless of a person’s views. In another post, she asked ironically why there is still no monument at the linguist’s grave.

Sofia Osoba called the blogger’s behavior disrespectful and emphasized that a custom-made monument for her mother requires a long production process. According to her, it will be the kind of monument that Iryna Farion deserves, and the grave should not be subject to outside judgment or “inspections.”

After facing criticism, Arbuzova explained that she had intended to support Sofia Osoba, as she herself knows how long it can take to create a monument. The blogger suggested that she had been misunderstood, while confirming that she did not share Farion’s political views.

Law enforcement has not yet identified any possible instigators of the murder of linguist and civic activist Iryna Farion. Nor has the investigation uncovered any individuals who may have collaborated with the convicted Vyacheslav Zinchenko or been his followers.

Sofia Osoba, the daughter of linguist Iryna Farion, called the verdict against Vyacheslav Zinchenko—who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her mother—historic. Sofia Osoba also explained how she plans to allocate the 5 million hryvnias that the convicted man is required to pay.

The defense team for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, is filing an appeal against the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. On October 1, attorney Tetyana Musykhina stated that the case was completely fabricated and insists on her client’s innocence.

Read us on