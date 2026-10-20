Blogger Rogovenko made contact from the detention center after being detained in the U.S.

Ukrainian blogger Vladyslava Rogovenko, who was detained in Florida, commented on the situation for the first time during a video call with her loved ones.

She stated that the conflict with her partner Alex was resolved within a day, but due to expired documents, she came under scrutiny by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to Rogovenko, she was intoxicated during the altercation at the restaurant, which is why the staff called the police.

After her arrest, she was handed over to immigration authorities because her documents had expired about a year ago.

The blogger assured her followers that she is feeling fine, is in touch with her loved ones, and hopes to be released soon. She also reported that her children are with their mother.

Source: social media

Ukrainian blogger Vladislava Kolesnichenko, known as Vlada Rogovenko, was detained in the U.S. on October 12, 2026. According to the Brovard County records in Florida, she is charged with domestic violence and is being held in custody under a separate federal warrant.

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