Bogdan Benyuk called for a complete ban on the Russian language in Ukraine

People's Artist of Ukraine Bohdan Benyuk has called for a complete ban on the Russian language in Ukraine. He believes that stricter rules, enforcement, and fines for violations are needed to strengthen Ukrainization.

Bogdan Benyuk believes that Ukraine must act more decisively to protect the official language. In his view, one of the first steps should be a complete ban on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine.

The actor stated that the authorities should not fear criticism from other countries and the international media. He acknowledges that such a decision could be perceived as a restriction on language rights. However, in his view, this should not deter Ukraine. “Decisive steps are needed. First and foremost—a complete ban on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine. [...] The entire world press will say that we are ‘infringing on rights.’ But there is no other way out,” Benyuk said.

He also compared Ukraine’s language policy to the approaches of other European countries. In particular, he mentioned France and Germany, where, he said, people are expected to know the official language. Benyuk believes that the requirement to know Ukrainian should apply not only to Ukrainian citizens but also to foreigners working here. As an example, he cited a foreign soccer coach who sings the Ukrainian national anthem; however, in the actor’s opinion, this is not enough for integration into Ukrainian society.

The actor proposes creating a language police force

Separately, Benyuk spoke in favor of creating a so-called “language police” in Ukraine. He believes that compliance with language rules must be monitored, particularly in government institutions, schools, and theaters. According to the actor, the heads of these institutions should be held responsible for maintaining a Ukrainian-language environment. He also proposes imposing strict fines for violations, especially for people who hold government positions.

“Every government institution must be responsible for ensuring a Ukrainian-language environment there. And there must be consistency. We need people who will monitor language issues. Even during the war,” said Benyuk. He is convinced that the language issue cannot be postponed until the end of the war. According to him, Russian continues to be used in everyday communication, particularly among schoolchildren and employees of cultural institutions.

At the same time, the idea of a complete ban on the Russian language and the creation of a “language police” is Benyuk’s own position. This does not mean that such proposals have already become state policy or been enshrined in law.

Benyuk stated that Russian is still spoken in theaters

The actor also spoke about the language situation in Ukrainian theaters. According to him, even after performances, staff and artists often continue to communicate in Russian. Benyuk noted that he had worked in various theaters and witnessed how attitudes toward the Ukrainian language had changed. He recalled the period when, after completing his studies, he joined the Young Spectator Theater in Kyiv. At that time, plays were often staged in Russian, as it was believed that the capital’s audience supposedly did not understand Ukrainian.

Later, the actor worked at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, and since November 2022, he has served as artistic director of the Podil Theater. According to Benyuk, even in the theater community, where Ukrainian is spoken on stage, it does not always remain the primary language of communication behind the scenes. He believes that the heads of cultural institutions should take a more active role in fostering a Ukrainian-speaking environment.

The actor also recalled the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In his view, the use of Russian in Ukraine declined noticeably at that time, but later it began to creep back into everyday life. Benyuk calls this a continuation of Russification and believes that the state needs to work more systematically to strengthen the position of the Ukrainian language.

The actor raised the issue of the Ukrainian language in schools

Benyuk identified the use of Russian among students as another problem. He believes that the language environment in schools depends not only on teachers but also on the stance of parents. According to him, some children continue to speak Russian even in schools where instruction is conducted in Ukrainian. The actor is convinced that the government should pay more attention to this issue.

He also advocates for stricter oversight of compliance with language requirements in government institutions. In his view, without clear rules and accountability from leaders, change will occur too slowly. At the same time, current Ukrainian legislation distinguishes between the use of the state language in official and public spheres and in private communication. Therefore, Benyuk’s proposal for a complete ban on the Russian language goes far beyond the requirements currently in place.

Benyuk explained his position as a defense of Ukrainian culture

In the interview, the actor also mentioned the history of the Russification of Ukraine. According to him, during the Soviet era, the Russian language was actively promoted through education, culture, and government institutions. Ukrainian, on the other hand, often found itself at a disadvantage. Benyuk believes that the consequences of this policy are still felt today. That is precisely why he advocates for more decisive steps to support the Ukrainian language and foster a supportive environment for it in culture and everyday life.

The actor also mentioned the development of Ukrainian cinema after 2014. Prior to that, he said, Ukrainian actors often worked on Russian projects due to a lack of work in the domestic film industry. After the start of Russian aggression, attitudes toward such collaboration gradually shifted. Benyuk emphasized that Ukrainian culture received a new impetus for development following the full-scale invasion. At the same time, he fears that without adequate support, this process could slow down.

In the actor’s view, protecting the Ukrainian language must remain one of the state’s priorities. He urges the authorities not to limit themselves to statements but to implement specific rules and mechanisms for their enforcement. A complete ban on the Russian language, a “language police,” and hefty fines are among the proposals Benyuk outlined in a conversation with “Glavkom.” Whether these could lead to legislative changes has not yet been reported. In his interview with “Glavkom,” the actor outlined the first steps that would help eliminate the enemy’s language from behind the scenes and from the daily lives of Ukrainians.

Russian propaganda is spreading yet another fake story about allegedly staged photos depicting the aftermath of attacks on Ukraine. To this end, three photos of a man with a small dog were published online, purportedly taken after shelling in Dnipro, Kyiv, and Rivne. However, two of the images turned out to have been generated using artificial intelligence.

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