The "Harry Potter" Boycott: How J.K. Rowling's Comments Could Affect the New HBO Series

J.K. Rowling, the author of “Harry Potter,” has once again found herself at the center of a debate about the rights of transgender people. On October 21, 2026, the author published a new essay in which she confirmed that she had not changed her views on gender identity, criticized transgender activism, and pledged to continue funding legal initiatives to protect women’s rights. In early November, she also entered into a public dispute with the British LGBT organization Stonewall.

This new wave of debate coincided with HBO’s preparations for the premiere of the series *Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone*, scheduled for Christmas 2026. Rowling is involved in the project as an executive producer, so her statements affect not only her personal reputation but also the perception of the upcoming adaptation. Some fans are calling for a boycott of the series, while some actors have openly stated that they do not share the author’s views.

UA.News examines exactly what Rowling said, how the actors are reacting to the controversy, and whether this latest scandal could derail one of the most anticipated television projects of the year.

What J.K. Rowling Said About Transgender People in October 2026

On October 21, an essay titled “An Update to My June 2020 Essay” appeared on the author’s official website. In it, Rowling revisited the controversy that has dogged her for over six years.

The author stated that her position remains unchanged, but that political, social, and legal circumstances have changed in the meantime. Whereas she previously commented on issues of gender identity mainly on social media, she is now involved in funding related legal cases and supporting women’s organizations.

The main argument of the essay is that, in Rowling’s view, recognition of gender identity should not eliminate distinctions based on biological sex in certain areas of public life. In particular, she advocates for the preservation of separate women’s locker rooms, restrooms, sports categories, and specialized centers providing assistance to victims of sexual violence.

At the same time, the author emphasized that transgender people should be protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and other areas. She also denied that she considers all transgender women to be dangerous.

However, it is precisely her line of reasoning that remains the subject of sharp criticism. Human rights advocates believe that such statements can exacerbate the social isolation of transgender people. Rowling’s supporters, on the other hand, view her statements as a defense of women’s rights and freedom of speech.

The author herself has called modern transgender activism an elitist movement that, in her view, has gained excessive influence over politics, government institutions, and corporations.

Why Rowling Has Once Again Clashed with the LGBT Organization Stonewall

In early November, the debate continued following statements by the British charity Stonewall, which advocates for the rights of LGBT people.

Its CEO, Simon Blake, called for a less confrontational discussion of transgender issues. He emphasized the need to create an environment where people can ask questions and express concerns without hostility.

Blake also acknowledged the current legal situation in the United Kingdom following the Supreme Court’s ruling on April 16, 2025. The court ruled that the terms “woman,” “man,” and “sex” in the UK’s Equality Act 2010 refer to biological sex. At the same time, the ruling did not overturn the legal protections against discrimination for transgender people.

Rowling criticized Stonewall’s shift in rhetoric. She accused the organization of suppressing open discussion for many years and called its previous approaches totalitarian. In the author’s view, calls for dialogue do not undo the consequences of the organization’s past actions.

At the same time, Stonewall’s leadership’s new position has drawn criticism from some transgender activists, who consider it too accommodating.

How the “Harry Potter” actors reacted to the author’s stance

Rowling’s conflict with part of the LGBT community has been ongoing since 2019–2020. In June 2020, the author published a lengthy essay in which she explained her views on sex, gender identity, and women’s rights. Her remarks sparked a negative reaction among the actors of the original film franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, publicly supported the transgender community on June 8, 2020, in a statement for the advocacy organization The Trevor Project. He emphasized that transgender women are women, and that denying their identity demeans their dignity.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, also joined in criticizing the author’s views.

Thus, a public rift has emerged between the author of the books and the franchise’s leading stars. Now a similar situation has arisen surrounding the new HBO series.

John Lithgow, who will play Albus Dumbledore, called Rowling’s stance on transgender people “incomprehensible and paradoxical” in February 2026 during the Rotterdam Film Festival. The actor explained that he associates her books with acceptance of others and opposition to intolerance.

At the same time, Litgow decided to remain in the project despite criticism of his involvement. Nick Frost, who was cast as Rubeus Hagrid, expressed a similar stance. He noted that the author is entitled to her own opinion, but that his views do not align with hers.

Another cast member, Paapa Essiedu, who will play Severus Snape, signed an open letter in support of transgender rights.

Despite her disagreement with the actor, Rowling stated in May 2025 that she does not have the authority to fire him from the series and would not do so even if she had the opportunity.

Who Sided with J.K. Rowling: Voldemort, Bellatrix, and Other Celebrities

One of Rowling’s most prominent defenders was Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort. In October 2022, in an interview with The New York Times, the actor condemned the insults directed at the author and called them disgusting. Fiennes stated that he understands the reasons behind the public controversy but does not consider Rowling’s position to be extremist. According to him, the author raises issues concerning women’s self-identification and their rights.

Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, also spoke out in defense of the author. In November 2022, the actress stated in an interview with The Sunday Times that Rowling had faced excessive public pressure because of her personal beliefs.

Bonham Carter emphasized that people have the right to disagree with one another, and that the author’s life experiences—particularly the abuse she has endured—must be taken into account when evaluating her position. The actress also criticized the tendency to publicly condemn celebrities for controversial statements.

Another supporter of Rowling was Jim Broadbent, who played Professor Horace Slughorn. In April 2023, the actor stated that he was ready to support the author if the need arose.

Among other actors who defended the author was Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the original films. Even before his death in 2022, he spoke out against the harassment of Rowling and criticized intolerance toward differing views.

People outside the film industry also expressed support for the author. In particular, former British swimmer Sherron Davies has repeatedly supported her position on maintaining separate women’s sports categories. Similar views were expressed by writer and feminist activist Julie Bindell, as well as philosopher Kathleen Stock.

British researcher Maya Forstater played a special role in this story; Rowling had publicly supported her as early as 2019 following a labor dispute over her beliefs regarding biological sex. Forstater subsequently became one of the prominent advocates of the movement for rights based on biological sex. In 2023, she publicly thanked Rowling for supporting these initiatives.

Thus, the scandal surrounding Rowling has divided not only “Harry Potter” fans but also people who were directly involved in the creation of the film franchise. And although her critics remain prominent in the public discourse, the author also has well-known supporters who are ready to defend her against public pressure.

When Will the New “Harry Potter” Be Released, and What Is Known About the HBO Series?

Despite the controversy, HBO continues to prepare for the series’ launch. The first season is titled *Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone* and will consist of eight episodes.

The premiere is scheduled for Christmas 2026. The series will air on HBO and the HBO Max streaming platform in countries where it is available. Filming began on July 14, 2025, at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom. Unlike the film franchise, the new adaptation is set to explore the events of Rowling’s seven novels in greater detail.

The lead roles have been cast with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout. They will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost.

Francesca Gardiner, who worked on *The Heirs*, is the showrunner, and Mark Mylod, known for his work on *Game of Thrones*, is directing several episodes.

Rowling is listed among the executive producers. Her involvement is important to HBO, as the series is being positioned as an adaptation that stays as true as possible to the original books.

The company hopes to bring fans of the films back to the world of Hogwarts and attract a new generation of viewers. However, it is the author’s direct involvement in the production that poses reputational risks.

Could Fans Boycott the Premiere of “Harry Potter”?

Calls to boycott the new series emerged as soon as the adaptation was announced. Some social media users say they do not plan to watch the series because of Rowling’s involvement.

The main argument of boycott supporters is that watching the series and purchasing other franchise products could generate additional income for the author. They point out that she directs a portion of her own funds toward legal initiatives related to her views.

Opponents of the boycott emphasize that hundreds of people are working on the series who do not necessarily share the author’s beliefs. Furthermore, for many viewers, “Harry Potter” has long existed separately from Rowling’s persona.

For HBO, this means that part of the audience will judge the project not only on the basis of the script, acting, and visual effects.

At the same time, it is difficult to gauge the scale of a potential boycott. Activity on social media does not always correspond to viewers’ actual behavior, and the number of critical posts does not allow for reliable predictions of ratings.

A telling example is the story of *Hogwarts Legacy*, which faced similar criticism but achieved significant commercial success.

Why the Hogwarts Legacy Boycott Didn’t Stop the Game from Making Millions

In February 2023, *Hogwarts Legacy*—a large-scale role-playing game set in the *Harry Potter* universe—was released. Its launch was accompanied by debates over whether it was ethical to purchase a product associated with Rowling.

Activists called for a boycott of the game, and some users criticized streamers and bloggers who were showcasing gameplay. At the same time, the developers emphasized that the author was not directly involved in the game’s creation.

Despite the controversy, *Hogwarts Legacy* became one of the biggest commercial successes of 2023. According to official data from Warner Bros. Games, in the first two weeks after its release, the game sold over 12 million copies and generated approximately $850 million in revenue. In addition, the game set a Twitch record among single-player games for the number of concurrent viewers—1.28 million.

However, it would be incorrect to directly compare the gaming experience to the TV series. *Hogwarts Legacy* offered players the opportunity to explore the magical world on their own, whereas the new series is a reimagining of a story that has already been adapted into an extremely popular film.

How the scandal could affect the series’ ratings and promotion

The greatest risk for HBO may not be the direct financial losses from a boycott, but rather a shift in focus from the series itself to the views of its creator.

Typically, before the premiere of a major television project, the promotional campaign focuses on the cast, the plot, and the production details. However, in the case of “Harry Potter,” some interviews inevitably touch on the actors’ attitudes toward Rowling.

The author’s recent statements in October and November provide further grounds for such questions. This could complicate the promotion of the series, as the actors and HBO representatives will have to explain their own positions regarding the public controversy.

That said, HBO executives have previously attempted to draw a distinction between the author’s views and the content of the adaptation. In May 2025, HBO CEO Casey Bloys emphasized that Rowling’s political beliefs are her personal views and will not determine the content of the new series.

In addition, Rowling’s latest remarks could intensify calls for a boycott ahead of the premiere.

At the same time, the heightened attention could also have the opposite effect. The widespread discussion might pique the interest of people who previously had no plans to watch the new adaptation.

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