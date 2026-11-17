Brad Pitt said he would be happy to play the main antagonist in the new James Bond movie, which, according to the article, is set to star Robert Pattinson.

The actor made these remarks on November 17 at the Los Angeles premiere of the film *The New Misadventures of Cliff Booth*.

Pitt spoke highly of Pattinson’s work and noted that he is ready to try his hand at playing a villain. He cited Javier Bardem, who played Raoul Silva in the film “Skyfall,” as an example.

The upcoming 007 film is set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight. According to the report, Robert Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig as Bond.

On Monday’s episode of *The Daily Show*, host Jon Stewart reacted sarcastically to the announcement that Robert Pattinson would be the next James Bond.

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to play James Bond in the long-running spy film series. This was announced on Monday by the official 007 Instagram account.

Robert Pattinson spoke about the upcoming film “Batman 2” and noted that the sequel will be noticeably different from the first installment. According to the actor, the new film will offer yet another unconventional take on the Batman story, while retaining some of the atmosphere of the 2022 film.

Read us on