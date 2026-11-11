Brad Pitt will play the lead role in the new film *The Horsemen*; production on the film has already wrapped

Director Edward Berger, known for the films *All Quiet on the Western Front* and *The Conclave*, shared new details about the upcoming film *The Horsemen*, starring Brad Pitt. He confirmed that filming has already wrapped.

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Australian author Tim Winton. The story is set in the 1980s and centers on a man who sets out to find his missing wife.

“It’s the story of a man who is renovating a cottage in Ireland and waiting for his wife and daughter to arrive. However, only his daughter shows up, after which they set off on a journey through Europe to find his wife. They’ll visit Greece, Brussels, Amsterdam… But I won’t reveal what happens next or whether he manages to find her,” Berger noted.

According to the director, a unique feature of the film will be that the story is told exclusively from the perspective of the main character, played by Brad Pitt.

Coco Greenstone will play the role of his seven-year-old daughter. Berger admitted that working with the young actress was one of the challenges during filming due to restrictions on the length of the workday for children.

“We just finished shooting another film with a child, and it was the same story. Every day, we managed to get the shots we needed literally right before she was taken off the set,” the director said.

In addition to Pitt and Greenstone, the film stars Julianne Nicholson, Danny Huston, Camille Cottin, Michael Smiley, and Lara Pulver.

The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

Source: Variety.

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