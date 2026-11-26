Britney Spears spent Thanksgiving in Louisiana with her family. The singer reunited with her parents, her sister Jamie Lynn, her sons, and her nieces.

According to a source, the family is having a great time together.

The reunion took place after Britney posted—and later deleted—a message apologizing to her family, in which she admitted that she misses them very much.

The singer had been in conflict with her family for years, particularly over the conservatorship she was under from 2008 to 2021. She has repeatedly spoken publicly about the pain she endured and accused her loved ones of interfering in her life.

Britney is also trying to mend her relationship with her sons following a series of personal problems, including her recent arrest for driving under the influence. Afterward, she pleaded guilty and voluntarily underwent rehabilitation.

Source: Page Six

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