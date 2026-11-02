South Korean group BTS on October 31, 2026, concluded a series of three sold-out concerts at MorumBIS Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil. The performances on October 28, 30 and 31 were the group’s only dates in Brazil as part of the ARIRANG world tour.

As The Rio Times reports, the city tourism company SPTuris projected a total of 253,374 attendees over the three evenings, or about 84,000 spectators for each concert. At the same time, official data on actual attendance were not released. According to press estimates, each show was attended by more than 80,000 to around 90,000 people.

Complaints about organization

On the first day of the concerts, some attendees reported long queues, difficulties with ticket validation and an entrance that remained closed for about an hour. Before the show began, a downpour also blocked roads leading to the stadium. Data on the number of people affected were not published.

The São Paulo State Military Police conducted Operation BRAvO near the stadium starting on October 27. On the day of the final concert, the city traffic management service CET deployed 82 agents.

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Actions by consumer protection authorities

On October 28, the national consumer protection secretariat Senacon, as a precautionary measure, suspended the operations of five ticket resale platforms: BuyTicket, FunBuyNet, StubHub, TicketSwap Brasil and Viagogo International. Proceedings that may involve sanctions were initiated against four of them; Viagogo International was not included in that list.

BuyTicket stated that it continued operating and had not received official notification of the decision. As of October 21, São Paulo State consumer protection authority Procon-SP had registered 518 complaints against promoter Live Nation Brasil, 460 of which concerned the show’s structure. Live Nation confirmed that four screens were installed on the central tower at the venue, while 12 LED panels in a 360-degree format were used in other parts of the tour.

The São Paulo State Prosecutor’s Office also gave Ticketmaster 15 days to explain the methodology for calculating the service fee following a complaint by a member of the state legislative assembly. The source does not specify the date when this period began.

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