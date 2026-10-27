CBC/Radio-Canada has announced five finalists in the selection process, the winner of which will represent Canada at the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. The shortlist includes Montreal dance-pop performer Rêve, Quebec vocalist William Cloutier, Ottawa pop-rock artist Talk, New Brunswick singer-songwriter Josiane, and British Columbia pop performer Tyler Shaw.

Voting for Canada’s Representative

The contestants were introduced on October 27 at a media event in Toronto. According to Global News, 325 artists from different regions of the country submitted applications earlier this year.

The public will be invited to vote for Canada’s representative at the contest. The winner’s name is expected to be announced by December. The selected performer will then work with music industry professionals on the contest song and stage performance.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Selection Process and Canada’s Debut

The initial selection of applications was conducted by the CBC/Radio-Canada music team, while the five finalists were chosen in Toronto on October 8 by a seven-member jury. Its members included Montreal International Jazz Festival programming director Maureen Ocksmery, choreographer and director Sam Chouinard, television composer and music director Orin Isaacs, and Eurovision specialist Sean Myers.

Canada will officially participate for the first time in the 71st Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled for May 2027 in Burgas, Bulgaria. It will become the first new participating country in the contest since Australia, which made its debut in 2015.

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