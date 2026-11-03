Daria Kharitonova, a finalist in the “Miss Ukraine 2025” pageant and world champion, has been crowned Miss International Ukraine. She will represent Ukraine at the Miss International pageant, the finals of which will take place on November 25 in Tokyo, Japan.

Daria will now begin preparing for the international pageant, where she will compete on behalf of Ukraine.

It is noted that Daria has successfully established herself in sports, coaching, and modeling. She is a junior world champion and an adult European champion in ballroom dancing. Daria is also developing her own clothing brand, Dary Design Studio.

Charity work is an important part of Daria’s life. She has participated in initiatives such as the “Dancing with the Stars” charity broadcast in collaboration with the Superhumans Center, the Ukrainian Women Unity project, and the Ball of Brave Hearts in support of the U+ prosthetics center.

Now Daria will be preparing for a new challenge—representing Ukraine at the Miss International pageant. The event will take place from November 11 to 27 in Tokyo. Let’s support our representative and wish her a spectacular performance and victory!

This was reported by the press service of the Miss Ukraine National Committee.

It has been announced who will represent Ukraine at Miss Universe 2026.

The winner of the “Miss Ukraine 2025” national pageant has been announced.

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