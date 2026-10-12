Civita di Bagnoregio and Bolsena in Italy will become the country’s capital of contemporary art in 2028. This was announced by Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, ANSA English reports.

Victory of a joint bid

Civita di Bagnoregio and nearby Bolsena submitted a joint bid and beat Capri, Padua and Pozzuoli. The cities will receive one million euros in state funding to implement the cultural events program proposed in the bid.

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Bolsena is located on the eastern shore of Lake Bolsena. Civita di Bagnoregio lies on a hill between the valleys of the Chiaro and Torbido rivers and is connected to the surrounding area only by a pedestrian bridge. The settlement appears to cling to the edge of a cliff.

A town threatened by erosion

Civita di Bagnoregio was founded by the Etruscans more than 2,500 years ago. Due to the gradual erosion of the hill on which the settlement stands, it is at risk of disappearing. This is why the town is also known as the Dying City.

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