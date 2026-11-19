Ukrainian singer David Axelrod, who volunteered to defend Ukraine from the very first days of the full-scale invasion, spoke about his continued service in the National Guard and his plans for concert performances.

According to Axelrod, he will soon mark one year of service in the National Guard. He currently plans to transfer to the National Guard Orchestra to combine his military service with his musical career.

The singer also spoke of his intention to prepare a joint concert program with the orchestra and perform not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

“I want to show Ukraine to the world, to demonstrate that we are not just soldiers, but people who used to be engaged in various professions and are now defending our country,” the artist noted.

Axelrod added that his commanders support his participation in musical events and allow him to attend concerts. According to him, such activities help him maintain his mental well-being.

As a reminder, after the start of the full-scale invasion, David Axelrod joined the territorial defense forces. During his service, he suffered a serious knee injury, underwent several surgeries, and went through a lengthy rehabilitation process. After recovering, he returned to duty in the ranks of the Ukrainian National Guard.

Source: the “Alone with Glamour” project.

Ukrainian singer David Axelrod shared details about his family life and explained how he and his wife, producer Olena Mozgova, reacted to the public confession made by her eldest daughter, Zoe.

Ukrainian producer Olena Mozgova spoke out sharply against singer Olya Polyakova, explaining why she did not invite her to perform at her concert. The singer’s producer, Mykhailo Yasinskyi, responded to the statement by releasing an excerpt from his private correspondence with Mozgova.

Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova did not hold her traditional annual concert on October 26 this year. The artist addressed her fans and explained why she decided not to perform on the usual date.

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