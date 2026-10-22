Four Picasso paintings will be put up for auction in New York for millions of dollars

Four works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, created during the last 20 years of his life, will be offered for sale at Sotheby’s in New York.

Two of the paintings have not been offered for sale since 1970.

The most expensive lot will be the 1969 painting “Nude Woman and Man with a Flag,” estimated at $15–20 million. The painting “Couple” could go under the hammer for $10–15 million.

Two other works—“The Artist and His Model” and “Nude”—are estimated at $2.5–3.5 million each.

The auction will take place from November 7 to 18.

Source: Sotheby’s.

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