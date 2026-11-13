The singer admitted that she hardly notices the age difference between her and her boyfriend, although the couple’s friends often joke about it.

The couple met five years ago at the gym. Astafieva’s boyfriend works in IT, but she hasn’t revealed his name.

The singer also said that she doesn’t try to lecture her partner, since he, like her, has areas in which he is well-versed.

Source: Poradnytsia

On November 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded singer and volunteer Daria Astafieva the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class.

Prior to this, Ukrainian actress Natalia Sumska criticized the choice of singer Dasha Astafieva as the host of the National Unity Radio Dictation.

Ukrainian volunteer and TV host Dasha Astafieva shared her initial reactions after receiving the Order of Princess Olga, 3rd Class, and spoke about what went on behind the scenes at the official ceremony.

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