Dasha Astafieva spoke about receiving the Order of Princess Olga and responded to online criticism

Ukrainian volunteer and TV host Dasha Astafieva shared her initial reactions after receiving the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class, and spoke about what went on behind the scenes at the official ceremony.

The artist admitted that the news of the award came as a surprise to her.

Astafieva was awarded this high state honor by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers.

The TV host said that she received a phone call that morning informing her of the location and time of the award ceremony. According to her, the procedure itself was not easy, and the events that followed felt like a dream.

“It’s not for the faint of heart. I got a call in the morning with instructions on where to be and at what time to receive the award. The rest was like a dream…,” Astafieva said.

She emphasized that this award was an extremely important and joyful event for her. What is particularly meaningful to the artist is that it recognized not only her personal work but also the contribution of her entire team.

“For me, this award is a major milestone! Unexpected, but very pleasant. It’s valuable because it recognizes the hard work and contribution of my entire team! Of course, we didn’t work all these years just for this, but today, despite all the hate and the constant criticism, the support of those who always believed, worked hard, overcame challenges, learned, and reached new heights in this new and unfamiliar field—that’s what matters most to me! These are incredible emotions and a sense of personal dignity. I’m glad to have reliable and conscientious people by my side. Even reflecting on the path we’ve taken is thrilling and inspiring. I’m also happy for the group of people who were by my side yesterday and received their awards,” the TV host shared.

The state award sparked a mixed reaction on social media. Some users began criticizing the decision to honor Astafieva, citing her past as an actress and model—in particular, a photo shoot for Playboy magazine.

Some commenters claimed that the former model and sex symbol allegedly did not deserve such a high state honor.

Astafieva reacted sharply to attempts to devalue her work and contribution to society.

“All the nonsense spouted by haters is the result of stupidity and an inability to focus on self-improvement, upbringing, and education. This gap must be filled…,” she stated.

According to a decree by the President of Ukraine, on November 9, Dasha Astafieva was awarded the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class, for her significant personal contribution to the development of national culture and her charitable work. Her achievements also included volunteer work and the founding of the UnderBook app.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, Astafieva significantly shifted the focus of her activities, concentrating on volunteer work and cultural initiatives.

In late 2022, she received the “Golden Heart” award from the President of Ukraine for her assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her role in developing the volunteer movement.

Today, the TV host continues to use her multi-million-follower media platforms to organize fundraisers for the Ukrainian military and to purchase ammunition and drones. She also supports animal welfare initiatives and animal shelters.

On November 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded singer and volunteer Daria Astafieva the Order of Princess Olga, Third Class.

Prior to this, Ukrainian actress Natalia Sumska criticized the selection of singer Dasha Astafieva as the host of the National Unity Radio Dictation.

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