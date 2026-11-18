Ten European Union member states have called on the European Commission to prevent Russia from participating in the Venice Architecture Biennale. In their view, Russia’s return to the international cultural arena could contribute to the normalization of its war against Ukraine.

The appeal was signed by Poland, Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden. The countries called on the European Commission to make additional efforts to prevent Russia’s participation in the exhibition.

“There should be no room for normalizing Russia’s participation in international sports and cultural events until a just and lasting peace is achieved in Ukraine,” the document states.

The issue will be discussed ahead of the meeting of EU culture ministers on Thursday, November 19.

Rapporteur reports on this.

Earlier, Italy’s foreign minister called Russia’s return to the Venice Biennale “short-sighted.”

The EU agency suspended its grant to the Venice Biennale due to the Russian pavilion.

The Venice Biennale will appeal the cancellation of the EU grant due to Russia’s return.

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