Uncle Zhora Revealed the Actual Earnings Artists Make from Millions of Views on YouTube

Entertainer and singer Dyadya Zhora stated that millions of views on YouTube do not guarantee high earnings for Ukrainian artists and are merely an added bonus.

According to the artist, one million views generate an average of about $1,000, but actual payouts in Ukraine are lower and depend on the region where the views come from. The singer emphasized that creating music content requires significant financial investment, which is why music in Ukraine remains more of an expensive hobby than a stable source of income.

The artist spoke about this in an interview with the program “Morning at Home.”

Forbes magazine published a list of celebrities who earn the most money after their deaths. Michael Jackson topped the list for the eighth consecutive year; his label, Mijac Music, and a deal with Sony brought in $48 million.

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