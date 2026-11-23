13-year-old George, 11-year-old Charlotte, and 8-year-old Louis aren’t being raised as princes and princesses, despite their royal status. Prince William and Kate want their children to have as normal a childhood as possible and to learn independence.

According to author Christopher Anderson, who writes books about the British royal family, there is a chore chart hanging in the kitchen of their home, which Kate personally fills out.

Every morning, the children make their own beds, prepare breakfast, and clean up after themselves. This approach is intended, in particular, to prepare George for his studies at Eton College, where he will be expected to take on similar responsibilities.

Kensington Palace neither confirmed nor denied this information, stating that they do not comment on books.

Source: Page Six.

Earlier, Kate Middleton appeared in public sporting a country-chic look.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

Read us on