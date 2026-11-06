"Strange Wonders" Returns with a New Story — Premiere Scheduled for 2028

Netflix is working on a new series set in the *Stranger Things* universe—a prequel titled *Other Worlds: Stranger Things*. The story will take place in the 1950s, long before the events viewers saw in the original series. The new project is scheduled to premiere in 2028.

Work on the project has already begun, and filming is planned to take place in New Mexico, USA. The new series will take viewers back to Hawkins—the fictional American town where the events of the original story took place. But this time, viewers will see it set in a different time period. The prequel’s events will unfold in the 1950s—several decades before the main story of *Stranger Things*.

It will also serve as a prequel to the events depicting life in Hawkins in 1959. In this way, the creators aim to showcase an earlier period in the town’s history and expand the series’ universe. Netflix has not yet revealed any plot details. It is unknown who exactly will be the main characters, which actors will star in the new project, and what mysterious events the residents of Hawkins will face. So for now, the details of the story are being kept under wraps.

Who Is Working on the Prequel

Kate Trefry has been named showrunner and screenwriter for the new series. British director Joe Wright, known for the films *Pride and Prejudice*, *Atonement*, and *Dark Times*, has also joined the team. Wright will direct the first three episodes of the prequel and serve as one of its executive producers. He has experience working on historical dramas and major film projects, and has won BAFTA and Golden Globe awards, among others, throughout his career.

The creators of the original *Stranger Things*—Matt and Ross Duffer—have also returned to work on the series. Executive producers will include Shawn Levy from 21 Laps, as well as Paul Dichter, Shelley Mills, Andrea Sperling, and Pavlina Hatoupis. “Other Worlds: Stranger Things” is expected to premiere in 2028. Netflix has not yet announced an exact release date.

What “Stranger Things” Is About

The original series *Stranger Things* debuted on Netflix in 2016. It quickly became one of the platform’s most popular shows and gained a following in various countries. The first four seasons have amassed over 1.2 billion views. The fourth and fifth seasons also made the list of the most popular TV series seasons in Netflix history. The series begins in 1983 in the small American town of Hawkins, Indiana. One day, 12-year-old Will Byers disappears without a trace. His family and friends try to figure out what happened, but their search leads them to the secrets of a local government laboratory.

Gradually, the characters learn of the existence of a parallel dimension called the Upside Down. Dangerous creatures are infiltrating the normal world from there. While searching for Will, the friends meet a mysterious girl named Eleven, who possesses supernatural abilities. Together, the heroes try to stop the monsters, uncover the laboratory’s secrets, and understand the connection between the disappearances and the dangerous parallel world.

The new prequel will not directly continue this story but will transport viewers to Hawkins’ past. This will allow Netflix to showcase new events and expand the story of the universe, which has become one of the platform’s most famous series. Netflix announced the upcoming series on its official Tudum website.

American actor Noah Schnapp, known worldwide for his role as Will Byers in the popular series *Stranger Things*, chose an outfit by Ukrainian designers for his official public appearance.

The total number of views for “Stranger Things” has exceeded 1.2 billion, making it the most popular show in the history of the Netflix streaming service, according to Variety, citing data from Netflix.

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