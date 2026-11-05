The Afunakwa Foundation has been launched in the Solomon Islands to help raise funds for the family of singer Afunakwa and the Baegu people, who, according to ABC News, have not received payments for the use of her voice in Sweet Lullaby by the French group Deep Forest. The initiative was launched by Sydney music producer Matt Singmin together with Celsius Talifilu and the singer’s grandchildren.

Afunakwa performed the lullaby Rorogwela, which Swiss ethnomusicologist Hugo Zemp recorded in 1969 in the Baegu region of Malaita Province. The recording, intended for cultural research, became part of a UNESCO collection. Deep Forest found this compilation in a Paris record store and used the recording in Sweet Lullaby.

A lullaby for an orphan

Baegu lullaby custodian Teresa Tafili explained that Rorogwela has important cultural significance. According to her, it is a song about an eldest son who cares for a younger brother or sister after their parents die.

Members of the community say that Afunakwa and her family were not asked for permission to use the recording and were not paid compensation. The singer’s daughter, Helen Kasi, said that her mother was paid $2 after the recording and that she now seeks compensation on her behalf. Afunakwa’s grandson John Jack said that after the reworking, the song lost its original meaning.

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Deep Forest and the label’s positions

Hugo Zemp, who died in January at the age of 88, insisted until the end of his life that he had not given Deep Forest permission to use Afunakwa’s recording. In a 1996 letter, he accused the group of falsely claiming his support and appropriating the singer’s melody and voice.

Deep Forest member Eric Mouquet told ABC News that he had provided the producers with a list of all samples and recordings used, and that, according to him, producer Dan Lacksman was supposed to obtain the necessary permissions. Lacksman replied that he had only provided the studio, while administrative matters were the responsibility of the Celine Music label, which no longer exists and is now owned by Sony Music in France. Sony did not respond to ABC News’ request.

Mouquet called the lack of credit for Afunakwa regrettable and said he was ready to cooperate with her family and discuss a positive contribution. Deep Forest has already added references to Afunakwa and Hugo Zemp to the YouTube version of Sweet Lullaby. The foundation hopes for voluntary donations from those who benefited from the use of the lullaby.

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