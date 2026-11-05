A film about singer George Michael's career was released to mark the 10th anniversary of his death

On November 5, the documentary “George Michael: The Faith Tour,” dedicated to British singer George Michael’s first solo world tour, was released. The film features previously unreleased archival footage of the musician’s performances.
The film’s premiere was timed to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the artist’s death. The legendary singer’s life was cut short at the age of 53.
What is the film “George Michael: The Faith Tour” about?
The documentary “George Michael: The Faith Tour” takes viewers back to one of the most important stages of George Michael’s musical career: his first solo world tour. The film was created by David Austin and Andy Moragan, who worked with the artist and were friends with him during his lifetime. Andy Moragan directed the music videos for his legendary hits “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Last Christmas.” David Austin’s connection to the artist went beyond creative projects to include a long-standing friendship.
The filmmakers created the documentary using archival footage from the singer’s 1988 concerts in Paris. These video recordings had never been released before and had remained in the archives for years.
Premiere Details
The film’s release coincides with the release of the concert album of the same name. It is scheduled for release on November 6. The collection from Sony Music Entertainment features 18 previously unreleased recordings from George Michael’s concerts in Paris. Fans will be able to purchase the album on CD, vinyl, or as an expanded collector’s edition, which will include three records, two CDs, and a 136-page photo book featuring archival photographs.
The release of the film and album also marks the tenth anniversary of the artist’s death. George Michael died on December 25, 2016, at the age of 53. Throughout his musical career, he sold over 100 million records worldwide, won two Grammy Awards, and his songs have secured a special place in the history of pop music.
In particular, the film features footage from two of George Michael’s concerts, which took place on May 30 and 31, 1988, at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris. The star’s concerts were filmed simultaneously with 14 cameras on professional 35-millimeter film. Despite this, a full-length concert film of these shows was never released, and the footage remained in the archives for nearly 40 years.
However, the original film reels have been restored, the images adapted for modern movie screens, and the sound remixed and processed. As a result, the film will be shown in the unique IMAX format.