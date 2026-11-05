A film about singer George Michael's career was released to mark the 10th anniversary of his death

On November 5, the documentary “George Michael: The Faith Tour,” dedicated to British singer George Michael’s first solo world tour, was released. The film features previously unreleased archival footage of the musician’s performances.

The film’s premiere was timed to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the artist’s death. The legendary singer’s life was cut short at the age of 53.

What is the film “George Michael: The Faith Tour” about?

The documentary “George Michael: The Faith Tour” takes viewers back to one of the most important stages of George Michael’s musical career: his first solo world tour. The film was created by David Austin and Andy Moragan, who worked with the artist and were friends with him during his lifetime. Andy Moragan directed the music videos for his legendary hits “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Last Christmas.” David Austin’s connection to the artist went beyond creative projects to include a long-standing friendship.

The filmmakers created the documentary using archival footage from the singer’s 1988 concerts in Paris. These video recordings had never been released before and had remained in the archives for years.

Premiere Details

The film’s release coincides with the release of the concert album of the same name. It is scheduled for release on November 6. The collection from Sony Music Entertainment features 18 previously unreleased recordings from George Michael’s concerts in Paris. Fans will be able to purchase the album on CD, vinyl, or as an expanded collector’s edition, which will include three records, two CDs, and a 136-page photo book featuring archival photographs.

The release of the film and album also marks the tenth anniversary of the artist’s death. George Michael died on December 25, 2016, at the age of 53. Throughout his musical career, he sold over 100 million records worldwide, won two Grammy Awards, and his songs have secured a special place in the history of pop music.

In particular, the film features footage from two of George Michael’s concerts, which took place on May 30 and 31, 1988, at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris. The star’s concerts were filmed simultaneously with 14 cameras on professional 35-millimeter film. Despite this, a full-length concert film of these shows was never released, and the footage remained in the archives for nearly 40 years.

However, the original film reels have been restored, the images adapted for modern movie screens, and the sound remixed and processed. As a result, the film will be shown in the unique IMAX format.



Before the main concert segment, audiences will be shown the short film *Finding Faith*, directed by the daughter of legendary musician Paul McCartney, British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney. She used previously unreleased audio recordings of interviews with George Michael, in which he talks about the period when he was creating the album *Faith* from 1986 to 1988. The short film also features previously unseen photographs of the singer taken by American photographer Herb Ritts, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the “Faith” music video. undefined George Michael, the Phenomenon of British Pop Music George Michael, whose real name is Georgios Kyriakos Panayiotou, was born on June 25, 1963, in London. The future artist developed a passion for music at a young age. At school, he met Andrew Ridgeley, with whom he later formed the band Wham!, which quickly rose to fame thanks to songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Last Christmas,” “Everything She Wants,” “Club Tropicana,” and others. In 1986, the band broke up, after which George Michael began his solo career. The very next year, he released his debut album, *Faith*, which became one of the most successful of his career. The album featured the songs “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “One More Try,” and “I Want Your Sex.” Among the artist’s other well-known solo hits are “Careless Whisper,” “Freedom! ’90,” “Fastlove,” “Jesus to a Child,” “Outside,” and “Praying for Time.” In total, over the course of nearly 40 years in the music industry, the singer has sold over 100 million records and won two Grammy Awards. George Michael’s Concert in Kyiv On July 9, 2007, George Michael performed a concert in Kyiv at the NSC “Olimpiyskiy” Arena. However, the star was unable to sell out the venue. At the time, George Michael’s hits such as “First Love,” “Shoot The Dog,” and others were performed in the capital. A 30-meter stage with five plasma screens was set up for the singer’s show; the screens broadcast his performance and clips from his music videos. What’s more, the singer traveled with his own chef, so a separate kitchen was set up for him backstage. The artist also brought his own dressing room to Kyiv. George Michael’s Personal Life George Michael was gay. He first publicly confirmed his sexual orientation in 1998 after his arrest in Los Angeles. However, he had already come out to his parents in 1993, the day after the death of his first love, Brazilian designer Anselmo Felippi. The singer met Anselmo Felippi in 1991. They were together for about two years, but in 1993, Anselmo died of AIDS. Michael took the loss very hard. He later dedicated the songs “Jesus to a Child” and “You Have Been Loved” to his beloved. In 1996, the singer met American businessman Kenny Goss. Their relationship lasted about 13 years. After breaking up with Goss, George Michael began a relationship with Australian hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, with whom he remained until his death in 2016. The singer was never married and had no children. However, the people closest to him were his sisters Yoda and Melanie, who accompanied him on tour and was closer to him than anyone else in the family. Cause of George Michael’s Death The singer died on December 25, 2016, at his home in Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old. His partner, Fadi Fawaz, found the artist’s body. Initially, the circumstances of his death were not disclosed, and the initial autopsy did not provide a definitive answer. It wasn’t until March 2017 that the coroner released the findings: George Michael died of natural causes due to dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis, and he also had fatty liver disease. George Michael’s Estate At the time of his death, George Michael’s net worth was estimated at approximately 97.6 million pounds sterling. According to his will, the majority of his estate went to his sisters, Melanie and Yodi. A portion of the estate also went to the musician’s father, Kyriakos Panayiotou, close friends, and people who had worked with him. However, his former partner Kenny Goss, as well as Fadi Fawaz, were not named in the will. Video: George Michael’s first posthumous single has been released

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