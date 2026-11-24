A documentary by the British television network Sky News titled “24 Hours in Ukraine’s ‘Kill Zone’” won an International Emmy Award. The film chronicles a day on the front lines alongside Ukrainian soldiers and shows how the troops rescue their wounded comrades. Members of the film crew announced the win on November 24, 2026.

Ukrainian journalist and producer of the film, Azad Safarov, announced the win. He posted on Facebook and shared the joyful news: “I don’t know how to tell you this. Because it’s almost too scary for me. While you were sleeping, we won. A documentary film about Ukrainian soldiers has won an International Emmy Award!”

According to Safarov, the film was the only work about Ukraine among this year’s nominees. He also noted that what matters to him is not just the recognition itself, but also the fact that, thanks to this win, the American media will be talking about Ukrainian soldiers. The producer was particularly pleased that Sky News correspondent John Sparks mentioned the Ukrainian battalion in his speech during the award ceremony.

What the film is about

The film crew worked on the documentary in October 2025. Sky News journalists spent 24 hours on the eastern front alongside soldiers from the “Force of Freedom” battalion of the 4th Special Operations Brigade “Rubizh” of the Ukrainian National Guard. The film showed how Ukrainian soldiers operate under the constant threat of drone attacks. The positions of Ukrainian and Russian forces were separated by only about 200 meters. Drones carrying explosives targeted the soldiers, and every movement could be deadly.

One of the film’s central stories is the operation to rescue wounded soldiers. It lasted six hours. The film crew witnessed how Ukrainian soldiers tried to evacuate their comrades even under extremely difficult conditions. A Russian prisoner of war also joined the operation. Safarov emphasized that the film shows the Ukrainian military’s determination not to abandon their comrades and to fight for their lives even in the most difficult situations. According to him, this is precisely the aspect of the war that the team wanted to convey to an international audience.

Thanks to the Ukrainian military

After the victory was announced, Azad Safarov thanked the soldiers of the “Force of Freedom” battalion, who assisted the journalists while they were working on the front lines. He specifically mentioned the battalion’s chief of staff, Mykola Hrytsenko, and the former unit commander, whose name is being withheld for security reasons.

The producer also thanked the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine and its representative, Ruslan Muzychuk, for their assistance in preparing the material. According to Safarov, the film has already garnered over two million views on YouTube. Now, thanks to this international award, it will reach an even wider audience.

What Are the International Emmy Awards?

The International Emmy Awards is an international television award that honors programs and projects produced outside the United States. The awards ceremony takes place annually in New York City. In 2026, it marked the 54th ceremony. The Ukrainian documentary won in the “News” category. For the Sky News team, this recognition honors the work of journalists who brought the realities of war on the Ukrainian front to an international audience. You can watch the documentary “24 Hours in the Kill Zone” on YouTube via

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The film, created over 60 years ago, has been released in 4K UHD and on Blu-ray with new English subtitles. American director Martin Scorsese recorded the introduction to this special edition.

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