Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter has officially dropped her father's last name

Vivienne, the 18-year-old youngest daughter of former spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially changed her last name. From now on, she will go by the name Vivienne Marcelline Jolie instead of Vivienne Marcelline Jolie-Pitt.

The court hearing regarding the name change took place on November 2. That date was the last day on which interested parties could file objections to the decision.

Since no one objected to the name change, the court granted Vivienne’s request and allowed her to officially drop the surname Pitt.

Earlier, Vivienne’s older sisters—21-year-old Zahara and 20-year-old Shiloh—had officially dropped the Pitt surname. The couple’s eldest son, 25-year-old Maddox, did the same.

Thus, the Jolie-Pitt surname is now held only by two of the former couple’s children—22-year-old Pax and 18-year-old Knox.

Meanwhile, according to InStyle, the younger son graduated from high school in June, and his diploma listed only his mother’s last name—Jolie.

Thus, Vivienne has become yet another child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who has legally renounced the double surname in favor of her mother’s.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Prior to this, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter, Zahara, had officially renounced her famous father’s last name.

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