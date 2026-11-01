Researchers at Kyung Hee University in South Korea suggested that Vincent van Gogh may have observed the celestial landscape that inspired him to create “The Starry Night” in late July 1889. As RMF24 reports, the analysis combined astronomical data, meteorological records, the region’s bioclimatic conditions and the artist’s correspondence.

Van Gogh painted “The Starry Night” in 1889 while staying at a psychiatric hospital in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in southern France. The canvas depicts the night sky, a crescent Moon, bright Venus, a village and cypresses. Art historians and astronomers have debated for more than a century whether the celestial landscape in the painting is largely imaginary or reflects the artist’s actual observations.

Combining astronomy and letters

The team examined a broad period during which the Moon and Venus could have been visible simultaneously above Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. The researchers also compared the painting with a sketch of the same landscape created by van Gogh. According to the analysis, around dawn on July 22, 1889, a waning crescent Moon, bright Venus and the Hyades star cluster could be seen in the sky.

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The geometry of the celestial bodies’ positions, weather information and the artist’s letters, according to the study’s authors, point to this period as the likely time when inspiration for the canvas emerged. At the same time, they stressed that they cannot determine precisely whether the painting was created on July 22: van Gogh may have drawn on impressions from several nights.

Limitations of the study

The results were published in the journal Scientific Reports. They call into question the dating of the painting to June 1889. Before the analysis, the methodology was tested on works by Adam Elsheimer, Jean-François Millet and two night paintings by van Gogh from 1888, for which the place of creation was known.

The authors noted that the method used does not determine the exact start of work on the canvas and does not show whether the artist later altered the composition. The statistical shape-matching method known as Procrustes analysis is not, by itself, conclusive proof. “The Starry Night” is currently held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

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