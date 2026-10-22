A South Korean group of researchers has suggested that the sky depicted in Vincent van Gogh’s painting “The Starry Night” corresponds to the pre-dawn sky over the French town of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence around July 22, 1889. This is one month later than the painting’s traditional dating to June 1889, France 24 reports.

Astronomical reference points

The authors of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, compared details of the painting with astronomical data and weather conditions from that period. According to their findings, around July 22, 1889, before dawn, the shape of the Moon resembled the thin crescent depicted by the artist. The Hyades star cluster in the constellation Taurus and Venus were also rising in the east.

The team was led by Elijah Junhyeon Kim, head of a Seoul telescope manufacturer and a doctoral student at Kyung Hee University. He noted that the source of inspiration could also have been several days before or after that date. Kim visited France twice in 2019 — in mid-June and around July 22 — and found that bright stars rose in the pre-dawn sky in July, unlike in June.

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Not a final answer

Art historians have long dated the painting to June 1889, a period shortly after van Gogh settled in the asylum. At the same time, physicist José Luis Aragón of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, who was not involved in the study, called the July date an interesting hypothesis but not a conclusively established answer.

Aragón noted that the artist worked in a studio, using sketches and memory, so the sky in the painting could have been a combination of observations from different nights. At the same time, in his view, the study convincingly indicates that van Gogh observed the real sky very closely. “The Starry Night” is currently housed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

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