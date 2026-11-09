Yuriy Tkach's wife surprised him with a dance performance right in the car

Ukrainian TV personality Yuriy Tkach celebrates his 43rd birthday on November 9. His wife, Viktoria, decided to surprise him in an unusual way—she threw a mini-disco right in the middle of their car ride together.

Instead of a traditional celebration at home or in a restaurant, the couple danced right on the road. Yuriy was behind the wheel, while Viktoria sat next to him and sang along to their favorite song, “I’ll Kiss You.” The music was blaring at full volume, and the showman’s wife didn’t hide her joy, shouting out her birthday wishes through the open window. The birthday boy himself joined in the festive atmosphere. Even though Yuriy was driving, the couple danced together to the music. Victoria sang, smiled, and spoke affectionately to her husband. That’s how an ordinary car ride turned into a small celebration right there in the car.

Victoria posted a video from the trip on her Instagram page. She added a heartfelt message to it, in which she confessed her love to her husband. “I love you so much! Just like this, forever. My Yuriy, Happy New Year! Always by your side, yours,” she wrote.

Yuriy and Victoria Tkach have been married since 2014. Together, they are raising their daughter, Lisa. The couple occasionally shares family moments on social media, and Victoria often posts photos and videos with her husband. This time, she decided to focus not on gifts or a festive meal, but on a fun moment the two of them shared. She shared the festive photos on Instagram.

Ukrainian singer Olena Topolia is considering returning to her stage name Alyosha, which she abandoned during the full-scale war. The artist spoke about this after a difficult year, during which she went through a divorce and a scandal involving the leak of a private video. The singer also admitted that she has become more reserved and no longer wants to openly share her personal struggles.

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