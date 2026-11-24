Nita Ambani, 63, the wife of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, showcased a luxurious traditional sari, handcrafted from natural silk and threads of real gold and silver.

For an event in Mumbai, she chose a pink Kanchipuram sari with a silvery checkered pattern and traditional motifs. Master craftsman Rajesha Sha spent about four months creating it.

The fabric features rudraksha and peacock motifs, characteristic of traditional Indian weaving. The look was complemented by a silver blouse, a multi-strand Rajasthani-style necklace, diamond earrings, a ring, and pink bracelets.

Nita Ambani is known for her collection of traditional Indian clothing, through which she promotes national textile traditions and draws attention to artisanal craftsmen.

Source: Vogue

Anna Nikonova, a 22-year-old from Kyiv, won the title of “Miss Universe Ukraine 2026” and will represent her country at the Miss Universe international pageant, which will take place in November in Puerto Rico.

According to the BBC, Zambia’s representative, Pamela Mubanga, has withdrawn from the 75th Miss Universe pageant, the finals of which are scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

Austria will not participate in the “Miss Universe 2026” pageant due to the death of its representative, 22-year-old Lucia Sisić. The young woman, who was crowned “Miss Austria” in 2024, died after a long battle with serious health issues.

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