Viktor Pavlik's wife spoke about the artist's condition following complications from dental surgery

Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik, who experienced complications following dental surgery, is on the mend. The bleeding was stopped, and doctors gave the artist stitches. His wife, blogger Kateryna Pavlik, formerly known as Repyakova, provided an update on his condition.

“Frankovych received stitches; everything is fine, and he’s feeling well. The bruises are just severe. Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1 is a wonderful hospital with professional doctors! We received prompt and qualified medical care,” the artist’s wife wrote.

At the same time, the blogger admitted that she is still in shock over what happened.

Earlier, Kateryna Pavlik reported that the singer experienced serious complications following dental surgery. According to her, the doctors who performed the surgery failed to clarify important details about the patient’s health condition.

In particular, the blogger stated that the doctors failed to take into account that Viktor Pavlik has an artificial heart valve and takes a medication that affects blood clotting for the rest of his life.

In light of this, Kateryna raised the question of what information doctors should gather before surgery and who is responsible for reviewing the patient’s medical history.

“A question for doctors, especially oral surgeons: Should a doctor take a patient’s medical history before surgery? Specifically, should they ask about previous surgeries, chronic conditions, and medications the patient takes regularly? Is this a mandatory part of preoperative preparation, or does the responsibility for providing this information lie solely with the patient?” the blogger asked.

Currently, according to Kateryna Pavlik, the artist’s condition has improved: the bleeding has been stopped, and he has received the necessary medical care. At the same time, the singer’s wife continues to be distressed by what happened and is asking questions about the circumstances that led to the complications.

On Instagram, she shared that the singer is currently feeling well, though he still has severe bruising. Kateryna also thanked the medical staff at Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1 for their prompt assistance.

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