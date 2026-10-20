Justin Trudeau shared a rare family photo and wished his son a happy birthday

Justin Trudeau, 54, shared family photos on Instagram to celebrate his eldest son Xavier’s birthday. The young man turned 19. In one of the photos, father and son pose together for a selfie. The politician also added an archival photo to the post featuring his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. In the photo, they are relaxing together on a boat.

Trudeau admitted that a love for outdoor activities has been passed down from generation to generation in their family. In particular, he mentioned their shared passion for running outdoors. “A love for running outdoors runs in our family. Happy birthday, Xavier! I’m so proud of you and the wonderful man you’re becoming,” the politician wrote.

For Trudeau, this is not only a reason to congratulate his son but also an opportunity to share warm family memories. In an archival photo, he is seen standing next to his father, who was also born on this day. Pierre Elliott Trudeau served as Prime Minister of Canada from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984. He passed away in September 2000. Justin mentioned his father in the same post, adding a brief greeting: “And, as always, happy birthday, Dad.”

In this way, the politician combined his son’s birthday wishes with a tribute to his own father. The two photos showcase different generations of the Trudeau family and serve as a reminder of the family traditions that Justin is passing on to his children.