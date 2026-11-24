Hollywood actress Jessica Alba must pay her ex-husband, producer Cash Warren, an additional $577,481 as part of the financial settlement of their divorce. This is in addition to the $3 million the star was already required to pay her ex-husband.

According to the publication, Cash Warren was awarded $577,481 from the 45-year-old actress’s retirement account, which was opened as part of the HonorBar Inc. Profit Sharing Plan. Meanwhile, the remaining funds in the account will remain in Jessica Alba’s possession.

The actress’s ex-husband will be able to choose how to handle the awarded amount: receive it as a lump-sum payment or transfer it to an individual retirement account or another retirement plan. The second option will allow him to avoid a 20% tax withholding when the funds are paid out.

In addition, over the next year, Warren will have the right to request account statements in writing. In such cases, Alba will be required to provide the documents within ten days.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren officially finalized their divorce in February 2026. However, financial matters between the former spouses remain subject to negotiation.

Previously, the actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband $3 million to equalize the division of their joint property.

The former spouses also split equally their stakes in various companies, shares in The Honest Company, and residual payments from projects created during the marriage.

Thus, even after the official end of their marriage, Alba and Warren continue to resolve complex financial matters.

As a reminder, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were married in 2008. They had three children during their marriage.

TMZ reported this, citing court documents.

Recently, 45-year-old actress Jessica Alba, known for her roles in “Fantastic Four” and “Sin City,” attended the Zimmermann women’s spring-summer 2027 collection show. The event took place as part of Paris Fashion Week.

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