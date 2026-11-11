Johnny Depp will return to the big screen for the first time in eight years as Scrooge

On November 12, 2026, the gothic fantasy film *Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas* (Ebenezer), starring Johnny Depp, will be released in Ukrainian theaters. The film is a new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” and will mark the famous actor’s first appearance on the big screen in eight years.

The film tells the story of Scrooge in an unconventional gothic reimagining of the Christmas classic. Depp’s highly anticipated return to the big screen has already captured the attention of his fans.

What the Movie Is About

Overall, the film’s main plot doesn’t differ much from the original. At the center of the story is Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter, misanthropic old miser who especially hates the Christmas holidays. He despises the poor, has no respect for his only employee, Bob Cratchit, and avoids contact with his only living relative, his nephew Fred.

However, one Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner (and only friend), Jacob Marley, as well as three spirits—the Spirit of Christmas Past, the Spirit of Christmas Present, and the Spirit of Christmas Future. The first shows Scrooge himself as a young man and reminds him of the events that made him so hard-hearted. The second shows the old man the people who are important to him on this festive night, and the third reveals to him the bleak prospect of dying alone. Everything he sees forces Scrooge to reevaluate his attitude toward those around him and toward Christmas itself.

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The Return of Johnny Depp

The lead role in the film was played by the once-disgraced Johnny Depp (“Edward Scissorhands,” "What’s Eating Gilbert Grape," "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "Sleepy Hollow," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

The actor, who was wildly popular in the 1990s and 2000s, disappeared from the “big screen” for nearly 10 years due to his own family disputes. In 2016, his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. Over the next few years, she continued to fuel the scandal through the media, which effectively led to Depp being “blacklisted” in Hollywood—he lost his role in the *Fantastic Beasts* franchise, and the sequel to *Pirates of the Caribbean* was scrapped. Major studios refused to work with the actor, so he mostly got by with roles in low-budget independent projects.

This was followed by years of litigation, which ended in 2022 with a victory for Depp, who had accused Heard of defamation. However, even after that, the movie giants were in no hurry to bring him back to the big screen. In fact, the role of Ebenezer was his first major project in eight years. That said, he was paid a “modest” $5 million plus a percentage of box office receipts—far less than the actor earned at the peak of his career. And overall, Paramount Studios played it safe—they spent $38 million on the film (not including advertising costs), so in principle, it has every chance of breaking even at the box office.

As for Depp’s role itself, he handled it brilliantly, as always. The role of a grumpy old man suited him perfectly, and even beneath a thick layer of makeup, one could easily recognize the actor’s signature style—emotional and vivid—the very style for which, despite everything, millions of viewers still love him.

At 63, Johnny Depp has entered a new phase of his life.

Johnny Depp is returning to Hollywood after his trial with Amber Heard; a photo from the set of *Day Drinker* has surfaced.

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