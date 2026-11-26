On Thursday, November 26, Ukrainian singer EL Kravchuk revealed new details about his long-standing conflict with his former producer, Yevgeny Rybchinsky. The artist believes that their split was caused not by money or professional disagreements, but by personal circumstances and jealousy. The singer also explained why they went to court and whether they managed to mend their relationship.

The singer recalled that serious misunderstandings had arisen between them at one point, leading to the end of their collaboration. At the same time, the artist disagrees with all the explanations of this story previously given by Rybchynskyi himself. According to Kravchuk, the issue was not about finances or the distribution of earnings. He attributes the conflict to personal issues that affected their relationship.

In particular, the singer recalled that Yevgeny Rybchinsky’s wife had started singing around that time. Because of this, the artist believes, the producer shifted his attention to her. Kravchuk believes that this situation may have been the cause of the tension between them. “My take on it is that the time had simply come for us to go our separate ways. His wife started singing at that moment. And he focused on her. We had a very good relationship here. And I believe jealousy was the main cause of all these conflicts,” the singer told host Anna Sevastyanova.

Why EL Kravchuk Sued His Former Producer

Separately, the artist mentioned the legal dispute that arose between him and Rybchynskyi after their collaboration ended. According to Kravchuk, it concerned the copyrights to songs they created together and other creative works.

The singer emphasized that it wasn’t about money or financial claims, but about who owns the rights to the results of their joint work. “Because the lawsuit between us was about copyrights—about what we wrote, what we created. Not about money,” Kravchuk explained to EL. At the same time, the situation between the former colleagues has now changed. According to the artist, their relationship with Rybchynskyi has improved significantly. The conflict, which at the time led to the end of their collaboration and a legal dispute, is now in the past.

Kravchuk also suggested that with a more mature approach to the situation, they might have been able to avoid some of the misunderstandings. Now the singer views this story differently and makes no secret of the fact that past grievances no longer matter as much. EL Kravchuk

spoke

about the conflict with his former producer in an interview for the project Alone with Glamour.

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The 49-year-old singer EL Kravchuk admitted that he wants to become an adoptive father once the war ends. According to him, he hasn’t taken any concrete steps yet, but considers this an important life goal.

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