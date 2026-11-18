EL Kravchuk, a 49-year-old singer, has admitted that he wants to become an adoptive father once the war is over.

According to him, he hasn’t taken any concrete steps yet, but he considers this an important life goal.

The artist noted that after his performing career ends, he wants to do something beneficial for society.

The singer also described how he prepared his home for power outages. Small lamps that store energy and glow during blackouts have been especially helpful to him and his 87-year-old mother.

Source: Interview with Andriy BLIK.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his partner Inés de Ramon once again caught the paparazzi’s attention while in Spain. The couple was spotted together near a hotel during the 74th San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Photo: Brad Pitt, wearing camouflage, kicked off the press tour for his new film.

Brad Pitt’s 21-year-old daughter has officially dropped his last name.

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