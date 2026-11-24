Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki attended the London premiere of the Netflix film *The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth*. For her red-carpet appearance on November 24, she chose a turquoise-and-blue Valentino dress with a plunging neckline and a long train. The actress’s look was complemented by gold jewelry, sandals, and subtle makeup.

The premiere of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” took place at the BFI IMAX Waterloo cinema in London. At the event, Elizabeth Debicki appeared in a stunning outfit from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 haute couture collection. It was designed by the fashion house’s creative director, Alessandro Michele. The actress chose a long turquoise-blue maxi dress with a deep, draped neckline. The dress was worn without a bra and featured bold cutouts on the sides. The dress accentuated Debiki’s slender figure, and the long train spread beautifully across the red carpet, adding a special touch of drama to the look.

The actress paired the dress with gold flat sandals from the brand Essen. The look was complemented by long gold earrings with diamonds from the jewelry brand Glenn Spiro. For the premiere, Debiki chose a hairstyle with the ends of her hair curled inward. Her makeup emphasized her dramatic lashes, with a subtle blush and a pink-brown lip gloss. All of this came together to create an elegant look, with the vibrant dress remaining the standout detail. The actress’s co-star from the film, Brad Pitt, was absent from the London premiere. He missed the event due to the flu.

What We Know About the Movie

“The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth” continues the story of Brad Pitt’s character from the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor won an Oscar for his role in that film. David Fincher directed the new film, and Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay. Elizabeth Debicki played talent scout Karen Crosby. The film follows the further adventures of Cliff Booth—a character viewers already know from the previous film.

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