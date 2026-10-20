The fourth Okinawa China Music Festival was held in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, drawing about 1,700 visitors. The event was organized by the Japan-Okinawa Chinese Association, ECNS reports.

Diverse program

The program included jazz dance, hula — a traditional Hawaiian dance — and Tibetan dance. Audiences were also presented with a face-changing duo, a traditional Chinese performing art in which performers quickly change masks.

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Traditional arts

The festival featured khoomei, Mongolian throat singing, as well as performances on the morin khuur, a traditional Mongolian horsehead instrument. The Huaxin art group performed the classical Chinese dance “Night Banquet at the Tang Palace.”

During one of the face-changing acts, the performers went out into the audience. According to ECNS, the program combined international dance styles with traditional arts associated with China's ethnic groups.

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