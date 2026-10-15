Phil Collins survived organ failure and spent seven months in the hospital

British musician Phil Collins recounted how alcohol addiction and serious health problems nearly cost him his life. During a family gathering, his children admitted that they were afraid of losing their father, and his daughter Lily Collins cried at the thought that her child might never get to meet her grandfather. The musician also spoke about his prolonged hospitalization and confirmed that he no longer drinks alcohol.

British musician Phil Collins, known as the lead singer of Genesis and the performer of hits like “In the Air Tonight” and “Another Day in Paradise,” spoke candidly about one of the most difficult periods of his life. Due to many years of excessive alcohol consumption, his health had seriously deteriorated. At one point, doctors were fighting to save his life, and his family didn’t know if he would recover.

The 75-year-old musician shared this story during an interview on the show “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” He recalled a family gathering last Christmas when his children shared their concerns with him about his condition. According to Collins, his family feared they might never see him again. This conversation was particularly painful for his daughter, actress Lily Collins.

Lily Collins feared that her child would never get to meet his grandfather

During the Christmas gathering, Lily couldn’t hold back her emotions. Now that she’s raising a child on her own, the thought of possibly losing her father took on special significance for her. “Lily just burst into tears because she has a child now. She said, ‘I never thought my child would get to meet her grandfather,’” the musician said. Lily Collins is raising her daughter, Tove, with her husband, Charlie McDowell. According to Phil, the arrival of the child made him realize even more keenly just how close he had come to death.

Last Christmas, Lily and several of her siblings gathered with their father in London. The family spent four days together at a hotel. For them, it was an opportunity to be together after a difficult period and to celebrate the fact that the musician had managed to pull through. “It was a very important event,” Collins said. For the family, this gathering was more than just a Christmas celebration. It reminded everyone just how fragile the musician’s health had been and how much it meant to be able to spend time together again.

In late 2023, Collins was hospitalized in Switzerland. His condition was so serious that he spent about seven months in the hospital. At one point, the musician was placed on life support.

Doctors weren’t sure he would survive

Earlier, in an interview with the British publication The Sunday Times, Collins said that his body had begun to fail. Due to serious kidney problems and other complications, doctors had to decide how to proceed. The musician’s manager contacted his children and asked them to come to Switzerland. The situation was so critical that his loved ones were preparing for the worst.

“We had to make decisions like, ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ My kidneys were failing; my organs were shutting down. People were coming to say goodbye,” Collins recalled. The musician acknowledged that he was extremely lucky to have survived that period. Despite serious complications, he survived and was able to return to life outside the hospital.

Phil Collins gave up alcohol completely

After his ordeal, Collins stopped drinking alcohol. According to him, he hasn’t had a single sip since then. “I haven’t had a single drop of alcohol since then,” the musician stated. His story shows just how devastating the consequences of long-term excessive alcohol consumption can be. His addiction affected not only Collins’s own health but also his loved ones, who were worried about the lives of their father and grandfather.

Now the musician can spend time with his children and granddaughter. And the Christmas gathering in London gave the family an opportunity to realize once again that they had gone through an extremely difficult ordeal and had been given the chance to be together. E!News reports on this.

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