Ah Girl, the debut feature film by Singaporean director Ang Geck Geck, won the Best Film award in the Asian Feature Film Competition at the Silver Screen Awards. The ceremony took place on October 31 at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre in Singapore as part of the 37th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Channel NewsAsia reports.

The story of a seven-year-old girl

Ah Girl tells the story of a seven-year-old girl growing up in 1990s Singapore who tries to make sense of her parents’ separation and the emotions connected with it. Ang Geck Geck began developing the project in 2015 at SGIFF’s Southeast Asian Film Lab.

Earlier this year, the film received the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The director also studied at the Busan Asian Film Academy, while her short film Broken Crayon was named Best Short Film at the Singapore Short Film Awards in 2012.

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Other Silver Screen Awards honors

The Best Director award in the Asian Feature Film Competition went to Afghan director Shahrbanoo Sadat for the drama No Good Men. Set in Kabul, the film focuses on a television camera operator whose life and career are thrown into uncertainty after the Taliban return to power.

The Best Performance award was shared by Pushpa Thing Lama for her role in Elephants in the Fog and Indonesian actress Putri Marino for Four Seasons In Java. The Special Jury Prize went to the Japanese coming-of-age drama Burn, directed by Makoto Nagahisa.

In the Southeast Asian Short Film Competition, experimental animator Exyl’s Singapore God was named Best Singapore Short Film. Golden Island won Best Southeast Asian Short Film, while Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke received the directing award for The Bovine Comedy.

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