The film, made over 60 years ago, has been released in 4K UHD and on Blu-ray with new English subtitles. American director Martin Scorsese recorded the introduction to this special edition.

The film was restored in collaboration with the World Cinema Project of The Film Foundation, founded by Martin Scorsese. The project is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of outstanding works of world cinema.

The special edition includes not only the restored version of the film but also bonus features dedicated to its creation and the work of Sergei Parajanov.

In particular, viewers have the opportunity to watch an interview with Larisa Kadochnikova, who played the female lead, listen to an audio commentary by historian Joshua First, and read an essay by film critic Carmen Gray.

The collector’s edition also includes the documentary *Parajanov’s Lilac Wind* by director Ali Khamraev, made in 2025, and the 2026 short film *Shadowsur*.

The film tells the tragic love story of Ivan Paliychuk and Marichka Guteniuk, members of two Hutsul families that had long been at odds. Due to the similarity of the plot, the story is often compared to William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet,” though the events unfold against the backdrop of the Carpathian landscapes and Hutsul traditions.

The role of Ivan was played by Ivan Mykolaychuk, who later became one of Ukraine’s most famous actors and directors. Interestingly, Parajanov initially had doubts about casting him, believing that the actor’s appearance did not quite match the image of the romantic hero. However, the director later changed his mind.

Marichka was played by Larisa Kadochnikova, for whom her role in the film became one of her most significant achievements in cinema.

*Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors* garnered widespread international acclaim. According to available data, the film received 39 international awards, including 28 festival prizes—24 of which were Grand Prix awards—in 21 countries.

The film also played an important role in the development of Ukrainian poetic cinema. Its release was a landmark event for a generation of Ukrainian artists of the 1960s who sought to break away from Soviet artistic conventions.

Ukrainian literary critic Ivan Dziuba reflected on the film’s significance for Ukrainian culture:

“How can I not mention what *Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors* came to mean for my generation? It was not merely a celebration of Ukrainian art. It was a celebration of the Ukrainian soul. It was confirmation that Ukraine could become an aesthetic and spiritual power in the world. And thus—a true power in every sense…”

According to Dzyuba, the film became a kind of creative benchmark for an entire generation of Ukrainian directors, including Yuriy Illienko, Leonid Osyka, Boris Ivchenko, and Ivan Mykolaychuk. This movement in cinema later came to be known as “Ukrainian poetic cinema.”

The restoration of *Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors* was carried out with the support of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio and The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. Thanks to its inclusion in the Criterion Collection, this restored Ukrainian film classic has received a special international edition featuring materials that introduce viewers to the film’s production history and its cultural significance.

Source: The Criterion Collection

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