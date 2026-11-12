FIЇNKA released a music video about homesickness based on a traditional wedding song

Ukrainian singer FIЇNKA (Iryna Vykhovanets) has released a new song, “Greetings from the Carpathians,” based on the traditional wedding song “If Only I Had Been on My Way.”

Along with the track, the artist released an emotional music video about a forced farewell to her homeland.

In the story, two girls are forced to leave the Carpathians and are only able to reunite many years later.

The singer dedicated the work to Ukrainian emigrants who left their homeland but have preserved their language, culture, and traditions.

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“No matter where we are, home always lives in our hearts,” noted FIЇNKA.

33-year-old Ukrainian singer Iryna Vykhovanets, known by her stage name FIЇNKA, spoke about her experience with Botox. The artist admitted that she had tried the injections but didn’t like the results. She also mentioned that she had lost 12 kilograms.

Video: SadSvit and FIЇNKA released a ’70s-style music video for “Bureviy” about the Carpathians and freedom.

Ukrainian singer FIЇNKA, who performed the song “Altar” during a concert in memory of Stepan Giga, stated that the artist’s family had forbidden her from singing that song. The singer spoke about the situation after the memorial event dedicated to the singer.

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