Florence Pugh: The Hollywood Star's Career, Rare Disease, and Personal Life

Florence Pugh, 30, is one of the most striking actresses in modern Hollywood, captivating audiences with her diverse roles. She played Amy March in *Little Women*, Dani in the horror film *Solstice*, psychiatrist Jean Tatlock in *Oppenheimer*, and Princess Irulan in *Dune*. Her acting talent is not limited to a single type of role.

On October 1, the series *East of Eden*, based on the novel of the same name by John Steinbeck, premiered on Netflix. In this project, which has captured viewers’ attention, Florence Pugh plays Katie—a woman who survived a difficult childhood and severe abuse.

Against the backdrop of the actress’s latest professional achievements, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting facts about her life: her first steps on stage, her love of music, a rare medical condition, her views on beauty standards, and the story of her romantic relationships.

Childhood and First Steps in Acting

Florence Pugh grew up in a close-knit, creative, and affluent family. Her mother works as a dancer and teaches dance, while her father owns a chain of restaurants in Oxford.

The actress attended two private schools in Oxford—Wychwood and St. Edward’s. Among the latter’s alumni are Laurence Olivier and Emilia Clarke. However, Pugh herself believes that her prestigious education did not play a decisive role in her professional development.

Florence first experienced the magic of the stage at the age of six, when she played the Virgin Mary at a school Christmas play. She decided that her character should speak with a Northern English accent, and this idea had the audience in stitches.

“I remember hobbling onto the stage and declaring loudly in a Yorkshire accent, ‘Oh, I’ve got varicose veins!’ Everyone was just dying of laughter,” the actress joked.

Behind this funny moment lay a more important revelation that shaped her future.

“That was when I first realized the power a person has on stage. I remember thinking, ‘My God, they’re waiting for me, listening to my every word, and I’m completely in control of the situation.’ I still feel the same way today. Everyone is hanging on your every word, and you can make them feel exactly what you want,” Pugh said.

Florence is the third of four children in her family. All of them have, in one way or another, dedicated their lives to acting. Her older brother, Toby Sebastian, is known for his role as Tristan Martell in the series *Game of Thrones*, and her older sister, Arabella Gibbins, is a stage actress.

According to Pugh, there is no competition among the siblings. She also looks up to her brother, who is four years older than her and began his acting career at age 16.

“I watched him for years, so by the time I got into this myself, I already had a pretty good idea of the harsh realities of the industry and how everything works,” the actress recalled.

Florence Pugh’s Rare Condition

As a child, Florence was hospitalized repeatedly due to respiratory problems and asthma. Because of this, her family even decided to move from England to Spain for three years, where the warmer climate was supposed to alleviate her condition.

“We moved there not just for that reason, but now I’m really glad I had that kind of childhood. I swam naked in the sea, rode my bike down the street wearing nothing but underwear, and haggled with the owner of a candy store,” the actress recalled.

One of the roles that brought Peew widespread recognition was Dani in the 2019 horror film *Solstice*. Her character falls victim to a terrifying cult. Particularly striking are the scenes in which Dani sobs, gasps for breath from her emotions, and makes sounds resembling a choking cough.

These scenes were physically exhausting for the actress due to tracheomalacia—a condition in which the cartilage in the walls of the trachea weakens, causing them to deform under strain.

Over time, Peew’s condition improved. Now, the condition mainly manifests as a hoarse voice and a severe cough.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress described it as a “very scary cough.”

Florence Pugh Could Have Become a Singer

In addition to her acting talent, Florence has a knack for music. As a teenager, she posted covers of well-known songs and original songs on her own YouTube channel. She used the pseudonym Flossie Rose for this.

Ultimately, her acting career took precedence, but Pugh hasn’t given up on singing and songwriting. She has repeatedly emphasized that music will always remain an important part of her life.

In 2023, the actress released her debut original songs—“The Best Part” and “I Hate Myself.” Both songs were included on the soundtrack for the film *A Good Person*, in which she played the lead role.

She dreamed of playing Amy in *Little Women*

As a child, Florence Pugh’s grandmother read her Louisa May Alcott’s novel *Little Women*. The little girl always imagined herself as Amy—the youngest of the March sisters.

The actress particularly remembers the scene in which Amy burns her older sister Jo’s book.

“I remember my grandmother reading that scene, and then she looked up and said, ‘What a terrible, terrible girl!’ She reacted so emotionally to that moment that I remembered it well. And, of course, Amy was the character I wanted to root for,” Pew said on *The Late Show with Stephen Colbert*.

Eventually, the actress’s childhood dream came true: in 2019, she played Amy March in director Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation.

Another role for which Pew agreed to make significant changes to her appearance was Almut in the romantic drama *Time to Live*. Her character is a chef who is diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer.

The actress explained that shaving her head was essential for authentically portraying the character’s story.

“For an actor taking on such a role, it’s extremely important to show the character with a shaved head and the shaving process itself. For me, it wasn’t even a question. You have the honor of doing something to your body for the sake of the character,” she said.

At the same time, shaving her head proved to be a real challenge for Pew. In a September 2024 interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that after changing her hairstyle, her scalp became extremely sensitive, and she was constantly cold.

“It was very strange. My head became so sensitive, and people were constantly trying to touch it. It felt like it had literally come to life,” the star said.

Why Florence Pugh Ignores Beauty Standards

Florence Pugh makes no secret of the fact that she has no intention of losing weight or altering her body just to conform to societal beauty standards.

In July 2022, the actress attended the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome wearing a pink dress made of sheer fabric through which her nipples were visible. Her outfit sparked a storm of reactions on social media.

“People were very outraged that my nipples were visible through the fabric. I think they’re scared of freedom—the fact that I feel comfortable and happy in my own body,” Florence said at the time.

According to the actress, this situation demonstrated just how much society fears the natural human body. She also emphasized that public condemnation of women’s appearances has long been used as a way to restrict women.

After the scandal, Pew responded to her critics on Instagram. She admitted that she was surprised by how easily men are willing to publicly degrade the female body. According to the actress, over the years she has learned to accept the features of her own appearance that she considered flaws when she was 14.

Florence Pugh’s Personal Life

Florence Pugh rarely talks about her personal life. However, it is known that she is dating British actor Finn Cole, who played Michael Gray in the series *Peaky Blinders* and Joshua Cody in *Animal Kingdom*.

Rumors of a romance surfaced in the summer of 2024, when the couple was spotted together at the British music festival Glastonbury. In October of that year, Pugh confirmed that she was in a relationship but did not disclose any details.

“We’re trying to figure out who we are to each other. And for the first time, I’m not letting myself get caught up in an emotional roller coaster. I’m giving myself time to let the relationship develop naturally and be genuine, rather than rushing things,” the actress said in an interview with Vogue.

Prior to this, Florence dated director and actor Zach Braff, known for the TV series *Scrubs*. They were together from 2019 to 2022. Their relationship was often discussed because of their 21-year age difference.

In 2020, Pugh publicly defended her partner, stating that no one had the right to tell her whom to love.

After their breakup, the actress explained that they had tried to end the relationship without drawing unnecessary public attention, as they didn’t want to hear comments from outsiders about their personal lives.

In 2024, Pew also explained why she decided to speak publicly about their romance. According to her, she saw how online harassment was affecting Braff, their relationship, and their families.

“I want to protect the person I’m in a relationship with. It’s unpleasant to read the most horrible things about someone you love,” the actress explained.

In 2025, Florence admitted that she had worked almost nonstop since the beginning of her career and, as a result, had missed out on a lot in her personal life. Now she’s trying to change the things she doesn’t like about herself and no longer wants to passively wait for everything to fall into place on its own.

“I even feel a little sorry for the people who fall in love with me, because I’m not easy to be with! I’m complicated—I’m constantly busy and can never seem to arrange a date.”

“But I can’t just demand that someone accept that. Otherwise, I’ll end up alone. And I don’t want that—I want to have a family,” the star admitted.

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