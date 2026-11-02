Photo: Ronaldo's wife stunned everyone with her blood-soaked bride look for Halloween

32-year-old model Georgina Rodriguez threw a themed party with her friends and children.

For the celebration, she chose a spooky “dead bride” look—a wedding dress splattered with fake blood, a veil, and makeup that made her face look pale.

In photos posted on Instagram, Rodriguez posed amid cemetery decorations featuring a skeleton.

In one scene, she was playfully attacked with a knife. The look was reminiscent of the heroine from the animated film *Corpse Bride*.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear in the festive photos or videos.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, 32-year-old model Georgina Rodriguez, shared a video of a walk through Madrid with their four children.

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez were married in a private ceremony in Portugal. The couple decided to forgo a lavish, crowded celebration and spend this important day with their family.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bride, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, responded to a wave of online criticism regarding her physical changes. The celebrity addressed her detractors on the eve of the celebrity couple’s wedding.

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