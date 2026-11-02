Photo: Ronaldo's wife stunned everyone with her blood-soaked bride look for Halloween
32-year-old model Georgina Rodriguez threw a themed party with her friends and children.
For the celebration, she chose a spooky “dead bride” look—a wedding dress splattered with fake blood, a veil, and makeup that made her face look pale.
In photos posted on Instagram, Rodriguez posed amid cemetery decorations featuring a skeleton.
In one scene, she was playfully attacked with a knife. The look was reminiscent of the heroine from the animated film *Corpse Bride*.
Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear in the festive photos or videos.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, 32-year-old model Georgina Rodriguez, shared a video of a walk through Madrid with their four children.
Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez were married in a private ceremony in Portugal. The couple decided to forgo a lavish, crowded celebration and spend this important day with their family.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s bride, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, responded to a wave of online criticism regarding her physical changes. The celebrity addressed her detractors on the eve of the celebrity couple’s wedding.