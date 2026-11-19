82-year-old Hollywood actor Michael Douglas congratulated his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, on their 26th wedding anniversary.

The photos show the newlyweds on their wedding day. Catherine Zeta-Jones is pictured in a luxurious white wedding dress, while Michael Douglas opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The actor accompanied the post with a romantic message to his wife. He noted that their 26 years together had flown by, but had been a wonderful time.

For her part, Catherine Zeta-Jones also dedicated a post to her husband. The actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself kissing Michael Douglas against the backdrop of snow-covered Antarctic landscapes. The photo was taken during their trip in 2026.

“I love you to the ends of the earth and back! Happy 26th wedding anniversary, Michael,” the star wrote.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were married in New York on November 18, 2000. They have two children together—a son, Dylan, and a daughter, Carys.

Over the years they’ve been together, the couple has faced many challenges, yet they continue to show their love and share romantic moments. The couple makes no secret of their love for one another and regularly declares their feelings in public.

To mark the special occasion, the actor posted archival photos on Instagram from their wedding, which took place on November 18, 2000.

The star couple, actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, celebrated their jade wedding anniversary on November 18, 2026. The couple has been officially married for 26 years.

As a reminder, American actor and producer Michael Douglas arrived in Kyiv on September 10, 2024. He has actively supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Earlier, CORE, the foundation of actor and director Sean Penn in Ukraine, announced that it would provide Lviv with $100,000 to help rebuild homes following the Russian attack.

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