On October 29, a high-end restaurant and pizzeria in New York—of which German supermodel Heidi Klum is a business partner—celebrated its third anniversary. The star’s family gathered for the festive event, including her three oldest children.

Her 22-year-old daughter Leni Olumi, 21-year-old son Henry Samuel, and 19-year-old son Johann came to support their mother. The family posed together and shared warm hugs in front of the paparazzi’s cameras.

For the party, the supermodel chose a stunning outfit from the Ukrainian brand Lever Couture. Heidi Klum wore a bright orange dress made of pleated tulle that flowed in waves to the floor and revealed the model’s thigh.

This isn’t the first time the star has chosen clothing from this Ukrainian brand. Outfits from Lever Couture regularly appear in her public looks.

Clothing from this Ukrainian brand also attracts the attention of other famous women. Among the stars who have been spotted wearing Lever Couture are Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, and Milla Jovovich.

Jeff Bezos’s wife and other celebrities also choose the brand’s outfits. Thus, the Ukrainian fashion brand continues to make appearances at social events and in the wardrobes of global stars.

American TV star Kim Kardashian showed off her look for Halloween 2026. This time, the celebrity decided to dress up as her own 13-year-old daughter, North West, whom she is raising with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

During the Halloween celebration at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted a boy dressed in a Soviet military uniform. The child attended the event dressed as a tank crewman, wearing a Soviet-style cap and a tank corps insignia. The couple treated the children to chocolate candies.

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