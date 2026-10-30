Heidi Klum teased her fans with glimpses of her new Halloween costume

Supermodel Heidi Klum shared details on social media about her preparations for the traditional Halloween celebration. This time, she posted glimpses of her upcoming costume and mysterious sketches that may reveal her new look.

Every year, Klum hosts a themed party in New York, where she showcases elaborate transformations using professional makeup, silicone prosthetics, and special effects.

Among the details she shared, fans noticed silicone elements, a special backpack, and drawings of mysterious creatures on the wall of her studio.

Fans are already trying to guess the model’s upcoming look. Among the guesses are characters from the movies *Substance* and *The Dark Crystal*.

Source: Heidi Klum’s Instagram

American actress Halle Berry no longer has physical custody of her youngest son, 13-year-old Maceo. Previously, she shared custody of the boy equally with his father, French actor Olivier Martinez. Now, at least temporarily, Martinez has become the child’s primary custodial parent.

Holly Berry’s ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez, accused her of physically abusing their 12-year-old son, Maceo. Following this, a Los Angeles court issued a temporary restraining order and modified Berry’s visitation schedule with the child. The actress denies the allegations, and her attorney called Martinez’s statement baseless and misleading.

On October 29, a high-end pizza restaurant in New York—of which German supermodel Heidi Klum is a business partner—celebrated its third anniversary. The star’s family gathered for the festive event, including her three older children.

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