Gaitana showed off a handbag she crocheted herself

Singer Gaitana Essami spoke about her unusual hobby—crocheting. The artist admitted that this activity helps her calm her thoughts and has become a form of meditation for her.

Gaitana takes the handbags she makes herself with her on trains, planes, to airports, and even to shelters. After a concert in Kyiv, she donated one of her green bags to a charity auction.

Now the singer plans to start a tradition—after every concert, she will put up for charity auction not only autographed items but also items she has made herself.

Source: Gaitana’s Instagram.

Ukrainian singer Gaitana shared a new personal photo with her fans featuring her only daughter, Sapphire-Nicole. The artist, who has been living abroad for a long time, rarely posts photos with her family, so the picture sparked a strong reaction among her fans.

Earlier, People’s Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul made his first public appearance alongside his wife Natalia and his younger son Danilo. The family attended a “Music Platform” concert, where the artist decided to introduce his loved ones to his creative work.

People’s Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul revealed for the first time that his weight loss was a conscious decision, not the result of health issues.



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