The actress admitted that she was exhausted from touring, missed acting in films, and didn’t see any professional growth for herself in the project.

Ukrainian actress Radmila Shchogoleva, known for her role as Gela, the silent assistant to Verka Serduchka, on the “SV Show,” explained why she ended her collaboration with showman Andriy Danilko after eight years of working together.

In an interview with Alina Dorotyuk, the actress said that working on the project was challenging due to the numerous tours and concerts. Eventually, she felt severely exhausted and decided to have a frank conversation with Danilko about her desire to leave.

“There was this whole thing with my exhaustion. I just felt deep down that I had to leave. I warned Andriy beforehand, and we talked about it. I told him I didn’t want to grow old in this project; I feel like this is the end of my run here. Actually, I missed acting in movies,” says the actress.

According to Radmila Shchogoleva, the reason for her decision wasn’t just physical and emotional exhaustion. The actress wanted to work more in film and was also hoping for theater projects that she had discussed with Andriy Danilko at one point.

In particular, they planned to create musicals that could become a separate touring venture. However, these ideas never came to fruition.

“There was this situation: I agreed and wanted to go on tour because we were planning to put on a musical. It was very interesting to me. That’s exactly the kind of story I wanted. He would come up with ideas, and we’d brainstorm together. We even had some role-playing sketches. I was waiting for some kind of theatrical story—to see what it would be. And Andriy was very interested in the music, but I still wanted a theatrical development,” says the celebrity.

Initially, Radmila Shchogoleva and Andriy Danylko agreed on a gradual phase-out of her participation in the project. The actress was to participate only in those performances and events where her presence was strategically important. At the same time, she could leave for good if she found another opportunity for herself.

However, Shchogoleva later decided to end the collaboration for good. According to her, health issues also played a role in this decision.

“I felt that this was it for me. I’d already given it my all. I didn’t see any room for growth for myself. Andriy and I talked it over and agreed that I’ll travel to places where my presence is strategically important, and then we’ll see: whether I’ll leave, pursue my own projects, or travel for other important projects. But I have to be completely honest with myself,” the actress explained.

Earlier, Andriy Danylko, known as Verka Serduchka, finally commented on the scandal surrounding his performance in Kyiv on June 13.

Renowned Ukrainian artist Andriy Danylko, better known as Verka Serduchka, declined to serve on the jury for the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest.

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