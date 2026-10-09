Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney turns out to be a distant relative of Marilyn Monroe, according to a study

American actress Sydney Sweeney turned out to be a distant relative of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Researchers conducted a genealogical study and determined that the stars are ninth cousins once removed.

According to the study, Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe share a common ancestor—Ezra Perry, who lived from 1625 to 1689 and resided in Massachusetts, USA.

The researchers examined the family ties between the actresses’ fathers—Stephen Sweeney and Charles Stanley Gifford. It turned out that their family trees intersect through Ezra Perry.

Researcher Roy Mandel described the findings:

“Uncovering their shared lineage was incredible; it’s a powerful reminder that humanity is one giant family tree, and when we dig deeper, we discover just how amazingly interconnected we all are.”

According to the researchers, they decided to investigate whether Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe were related because of the similarities in their appearances and personas. Social media users also frequently compare the two actresses.

In particular, in 2025, Sydney Sweeney appeared at the premiere of the film *The Handmaid’s Tale* in a white dress with a bolero. Her look reminded viewers of Marilyn Monroe’s style and sparked new comparisons between the two stars.

Thus, genealogical research has revealed not only the visual resemblance noticed by fans but also a distant family connection between the two famous American actresses.

This was reported by Just Jared.

Earlier, in an episode of *The 51%*, France 24 discussed an advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney promoting a sports betting app. The ad, in which the actress appears nearly naked, went viral and sparked outrage among female athletes.

In the U.S., actress Sydney Sweeney’s advertising campaign for a sports betting platform has drawn criticism from female athletes. They claimed that the ad sexualizes the image of female athletes and demeans women’s sports. In one of the shots, Sweeney is depicted nude, covering her breasts with American footballs.

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