Andriy Osipov, head of the State Film Agency of Ukraine, met with Pope Leo XIV during a visit to Rome. During the audience, he presented the pontiff with a bust of the renowned Ukrainian film director Oleksandr Dovzhenko.

Osipov also spoke to the head of the Catholic Church about the Ukrainian artist’s contribution to the development of world cinema.

Osipov arrived in Italy to participate in the “Days of Ukrainian and Polish Cinema in Rome”—a cultural initiative designed to introduce an international audience to Ukrainian and Polish cinema, their history, and contemporary creative achievements.

During his stay at the Vatican, the head of the State Film Agency had the opportunity to speak personally with the pontiff in the “baciamano” format—a brief meeting involving a personal greeting from the Pope.

Osipov presented Leo XIV with a bust of Oleksandr Dovzhenko, crafted by employees of the Odesa Film Studio. During their conversation, he spoke about the Ukrainian artist’s work, his contribution to the development of national cinema, and the significance of his legacy for world culture.

According to the State Film Agency, the Pope also blessed Andriy Osipov.

The agency noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to showcase Ukraine’s cinematic heritage and highlight the role of culture in international dialogue.

Oleksandr Dovzhenko was a Ukrainian film director, writer, and artist, and one of the founders of Ukrainian poetic cinema. His most famous works are the films “Zvenigora,” “Arsenal,” and “Earth.” The latter is considered one of the masterpieces of world silent cinema.

This was reported with reference to the Ukrainian State Film Agency.



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