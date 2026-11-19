GTA 6 set viewership records on streaming platforms immediately after its launch. The total peak audience on Twitch, Kick, and YouTube reached 7.6 million people. On Twitch alone, more than 3.29 million users watched the game simultaneously—a new record for the platform’s gaming category.

GTA 6 broke the previous record for a new game launch within the first few minutes of its release. Viewership initially exceeded 5.3 million and later rose to 7.6 million across the three major platforms—Twitch, Kick, and YouTube.

Prior to this, the highest viewership figure for a game launch belonged to Valorant. At the time of its release, approximately 1.7 million people were watching the streams simultaneously. GTA 6 surpassed that figure by several times.

What records did GTA 6 set on Twitch?

Streams on Twitch attracted the largest audience. The game’s peak viewership there reached 3.29 million users. At the time of publication, over 2.8 million people were watching GTA 6, and more than 12,000 active channels were streaming the game.

According to Stream Charts, GTA 6 became the most popular gaming category in Twitch’s history. It surpassed several well-known games that had previously drawn record-breaking audiences. Specifically, League of Legends peaked at 3.11 million viewers, while Fortnite reached about 3.04 million. Now, both games have been surpassed by GTA 6.

At the same time, various statistics services report slightly different figures. Wccftech, citing Twitch Tracker, reports that League of Legends drew 3.1 million viewers on November 6, 2022, while Fortnite drew 2.7 million on December 2, 2023. Other games with high viewership include Minecraft and Counter-Strike, which each drew approximately 1.9 million viewers at their peaks. Valorant and Dota 2 reached 1.7 million. Call of Duty: Warzone peaked at 1.6 million, Overwatch at 1.4 million, Rust at 1.3 million, and Lost Ark at 1.2 million.

However, this ranking has certain limitations. As Wccftech notes, GTA 6’s record applies specifically to Twitch’s gaming categories. If other sections of the platform are taken into account—such as Special Events—an even higher figure was recorded there: about 3.9 million concurrent viewers. GTA 6 also attracted a large audience on the Kick platform. Its peak viewership was 1.5 million people. This is the second-highest figure among games on the platform: Minecraft previously drew about 1.8 million viewers.

Will GTA 6 Set New Records?

These figures may continue to change, as the game has just been released and interest in it remains high. Wccftech suggests that the current results may be just the beginning of a series of records for GTA 6. The game’s popularity is evident not only in the number of viewers. According to sales tracker Sensor Tower, pre-orders have exceeded 17 million copies. By comparison, the previous installment in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, sold nearly 235 million copies over 13 years.

GTA 6 also received high praise from Wccftech—a score of 9.6 out of 10. The publication highlighted the storyline, the meticulously crafted game world, the graphics, and the wide variety of activities available to players. In addition, the game made the list of nominees for The Game Awards 2026. This sparked debate, as the organizers had previously stated that nominees must be available for purchase. Later, the host and organizer of the awards, Jeff Keighley, explained that several reviewers had already been playing GTA 6 for several weeks, so it was eligible for the awards.

As a result, GTA 6 has captured the attention not only of gamers but also of millions of people watching gameplay streams online. Its launch has already become one of the most-watched events on streaming platforms. Future statistics will show whether the game can maintain this audience and set new records. Insider Gaming reported this on November 19.

The video game Grand Theft Auto VI could generate approximately $1.84 billion in revenue for publisher Take-Two Interactive on its first day after release. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated sales of the game at 19.1 million copies as of Thursday morning, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto VI, has unveiled a limited-edition collection of PlayStation 5 cases in collaboration with the German travel accessories brand RIMOWA. The exclusive sets will not be available for retail sale and are intended only for friends and family of the project’s participants.

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